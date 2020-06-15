Ruapehu District Council says ratepayers should check whether they are eligible for a rates rebate, particularly as some may be financially affected by the impact of Covid-19.

The deadline to apply for a rates rebate for the 2019/20 rating year is June 30 and mayor Don Cameron said the council wants to ensure that anyone who qualifies receives a rebate.

"Some people may not realise that they need to apply every year even if they have previously been successful in gaining one," Cameron said.

So far the council has processed 457 applications, with rebates worth $268,881, for the 2019/20 rating year. That's 56 applications fewer than the total from 2018/19.

Advertisement

"Last rating year council received 513 rate rebate applications and returned $299,436.78 to Ruapehu ratepayers and we are hoping to do even better this year," Cameron said.

The average value of the rebate is about $583 so the rates rebate scheme provides important financial support for many Ruapehu households and is well worth applying for, especially with the impact of Covid-19, he said.

The value of a rebate is determined by a formula that takes into account household income, number of dependents and the level of rates being paid.

"It is important to note, however, that although a ratepayer's income might exceed the income threshold a partial rates rebate could still be available, depending on the rates amount and number of dependents."

Ratepayers can visit or call their local council office to discuss the eligibility criteria.