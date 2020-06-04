Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners and 100% SWEET have launched a new digital platform connecting youth with local employers.

Youth Employment Success (YES) is an online platform that allows youth-friendly employers to offer work experiences including mentoring, internships, coffee dates, CV reviews, practice interviews and site visits.

The platform originated in Dunedin, where it has been running for more than three years.

Whanganui is the first North Island location to adopt the platform.

Hannah Kelly of Whanganui & Partners said YES offered the opportunity for new entrants to the workforce to get a foot in the door.

"100% SWEET has done great work delivering the Work-Ready Passport programme, but we found there was still a step missing between developing work-ready skills and accessing real-world experience," Kelly said.

"The YES platform allows any employer in Whanganui to provide our youth with practical work experiences, even if they aren't in a position to hire. This means we can offer more experiences than you'd find on job boards."

Kelly said this project was started before Covid-19 hit but the economic impact of the pandemic had added to the importance of engaging youth in career pathways.

"Young people are usually disproportionately impacted by economic downturns," Kelly said.

"Since February, the number of people 29 or younger signing up for the Jobseeker benefit has grown much more than any other age group. This is a crucial time to get behind our youth."

Kelly said there was a significant benefit to the employers who participated.

"Think of it as an investment in the future of your business and industry. Even if you aren't looking for entry-level staff, engaging with someone through YES can set them on a career path that develops skills your business may need down the road," Kelly said.

"Spending time with young people is also a great way to gain exposure to different ways of thinking, especially in terms of technology use and soft skills."

The platform is launching with 10 businesses registered, including GDM, Whanganui District Council and Lucky Bar + Kitchen, but Kelly is keen to see more join in.

Participation is free and interested employers can contact Kelly at Hannah.Kelly@whanganuiandpartners.nz.

The platform can be found at Youthemployer.nz