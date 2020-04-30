Waikato DHB has amended its delivery/maternity visitor rules to allow only one support person from a woman's bubble for the duration of labour and birth.

Initially, the Alert level 3 visiting restrictions had been eased to allow two support partners from the same bubble.

The DHB says the change follows revised advice from the Ministry of Health as "maternity is considered a high risk area".

The policy applies to the Delivery Suite at Waikato Hospital, Thames Birthing Unit, and the South Waikato Birthing Unit.

Alert level 3 visiting restrictions have taken into account guidance provided at a national level, with the health and wellbeing of patients and staff being the highest priority, the DHB says.

"We also recognise how important the support of whānau and friends is for our patients," a DHB statement says.

At all Waikato DHB hospitals, visiting hours will be 11am to 1.30pm and 4pm to 8pm with additional temporary restrictions and requirements:

• All visitors must submit personal details to ensure contact tracing can be performed if required.

• One visitor per patient / one visit per day.

• Must be from the same bubble.

• No children will be allowed on the wards.

• All visitors must not have any cold-like symptoms.

• Delivery/maternity – one support person from your bubble for the duration of the labour and birth at DHB facilities.

• One caregiver for paediatrics.

• One support person for Emergency Department.

The current 'no visitors' policy will remain in place for Critical Care (ICU and HDU) and the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre. Some exceptions may be possible on essential or compassionate grounds and must be approved by the charge nurse manager.

Anyone who is Covid-19 positive or in voluntary or mandated isolation due to potential Covid-19 contact will not be permitted to enter.

Those over 70, or with an existing health condition which may expose them to greater risk are advised to avoid visiting.

All visitors will be screened prior to entry and must observe strict hand hygiene, social distancing and follow the guidance of staff at all times.

The DHB thanked the community for its continued support, and reminded everyone to practice effective hand hygiene through washing with soap for 20 seconds and to maintain appropriate social distancing by staying in your "bubble".