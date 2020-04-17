The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with composer Ngatai Huata and the Tomoana whānau, invite everyone in Aotearoa to join in performing from their homes the well-loved waiata Pōkarekare Ana on Saturday, April 18 at 3pm.

More than 100 years ago Ms Huata's grandfather Paraire Henare Tomoana wrote Pōkarekare Ana as a love song to his future wife Kuini Ripeka Ryland Tomoana.

It has become of one of the best-known and loved waiata ever written and has been performed many times, including a memorable interpretation by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

Sir Howard Morrison once said for him it wasn't simply that Pōkarekare Ana was New Zealand's unofficial national anthem. "I think it's deeper than that."

All New Zealanders are encouraged to play Pōkarekare Ana on any instrument, or sing proudly from their balcony, driveway, front lawn, or even their garden shed.

Advertisement

However, at all times the NZSO and Ms Huata ask participants to maintain their bubble and safe distancing while taking part.

"In these current challenging times, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra our whānau Tomoana invites New Zealand and the world to join together in song to uplift our spirits and to share our creative gifts of music and song through this popular iconic love song of New Zealand Pōkarekare Ana, written by our grandfather," says Ms Huata.

"From music, song is born. From song, hope and love transpires – from whence joy, wellness, healing and life is re-energised."

The NZSO and the Tomoana whānau have placed more information, the lyrics and sheet music to the treasured waiata online here for participants to download so they can rehearse at home.

At 3pm on April 18 participants can simply perform Pōkarekare Ana but the NZSO is encouraging participants to also share their performances on social media.

They can also tag the NZSO on Facebook and Instagram, and use the hashtag #NZSOengageathome. This will make it easy to find and enjoy watching everyone's performances.

Participants can also join in with the NZSO online at 3pm. A special countdown will begin at 2.50pm on Facebook, You Tube and live.nzso.co.nz.

At 3pm four NZSO players will introduce the piece and play Pōkarekare Ana.

Advertisement

The celebration of Pōkarekare Ana is part of the NZSO's Engage@Home programme to bring music to all New Zealanders.