Whanganui High School is once again celebrating the success of its students who have again taken home the trophy for the Central North Island Debating Competition.

The school hosted 15 schools from around the region on March 14-15 for a competition that resulted in wins for both its senior and junior teams.

The school's senior debating coach Stuart Miller said the wins continue a strong tradition.

"We're very very happy with that and it also tells us something about the depth of our talent and also the fact that it's developed into a skill area that a lot of kids are wanting to join," Miller said.

The competition has previously come under the Russell McVeigh Debating Competition but is now run by the secondary schools' council. This was the first year it introduced a junior section.

The teams had four debates on the first day and two more the next day on a number of political and social issues.

Teams were selected for the final based on the number of wins and speakers points each team received.

Whanganui High School's senior A team, made up of Year 13 students Leah Aiono, Priyansha Bangia and Merle Chant, went head-to-head with Whanganui Collegiate in the final and came out on top.

The team also won the regional competition in 2019.

Charlotte Hardy, Sophia Bedwell and Hazel Chant won the junior section of the competition. Photo / Supplied

Leah and Merle were selected for the Central North Island team, which will contest the national final this year.

Year 11 student Tony Adams was awarded Central North Island's most promising speaker and Priyansha Bangia was highly commended.

The junior teams, made up of Year 9 and 10 students, also took part in the overall round robins and competed against senior teams.

High School's Sophia Bedwell, Hazel Chant and Charlotte Hardy claimed the win in the junior section.

Miller said it was an excellent experience and the students all loved it.

"The exposure for these younger ones to this higher level of debating was just invaluable, we were very, very happy with the result."