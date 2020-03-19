One event still going ahead in the current climate of social distancing is the Raglan Arts Weekend at Easter.

The launch and the preview exhibition went ahead at the Old School Arts Centre in Raglan on Wednesday evening.

"We had 80 guests, and sold 17 artworks, a new record for the Arts Weekend and an amazing outcome despite what's happening in the world," said RAW Event Co-ordinator Nicky Brzeska.

"We're adhering to government directives to ensure the safety of our communities and country.

Advertisement

Raglan Arts Weekend went ahead with its invite-only launch for the artists, their clients, friends and family. Photo / Stuart Mackenzie

"RAW is unique because rather than bring large groups of people together to one venue at one time, we're encouraging individual journeys through Whaingaroa as visitors self discover the many artists that Raglan has on offer.

"It's a self guided trail, so at this point we've decided to continue to offer this to our visitors over Easter, April 11 to 13," she said.

"The health of our artists, our precious Raglan community, and the beautiful country of New Zealand is paramount to us.

"Should at any stage we believe our event would threaten any of this, we will postpone. For now, we have time on our side and we will see how things evolve. Our community prevails!"

Exhibition takes a creative look at climate change

The opening of the Preview Exhibition and 300 x 300 show at the Old School Arts Centre gives a teaser of what's on offer at the Raglan Arts Weekend, with the 37 registered artists displaying two of their works for sale.

One is a one-off, 300 x 300mm artwork and the other is a showcase Climate Change piece, both created especially for this year's event.

"For the first time, we will have a theme for the showcase artworks," says Nicky Brzeska.

"We're asking artists to really challenge themselves and develop work that speaks to our Talking about Climate Change theme.

Advertisement

Accomplished New Zealand artist Jane Galloway curating the Raglan art show earlier this week. Photo / Supplied

"It's a subject that resonates well in our eco-conscious seaside town, and we're hoping it will entice a broader audience to come and see how it is interpreted."

It's not only about buying art, visitors will also be able to discover new talent, catch up with established favourites and see what they've been up to, as well as plan who they want to visit over the Arts Weekend.

The Preview Exhibition runs daily until Monday April 13 from 10am until 2pm at the Old School.

The Raglan Arts Weekend will run over three days at Easter from the Saturday April 11 to Monday April 13.

It is a self-guided art trail visiting open studios of the very best artists that Whaingaroa has on offer.

For further information, visit raglanartsweekend.nz, @raglanart on Facebook, or pick up the brochure from the Raglan i-SITE on Wainui Road or various cafes and galleries across the North Island.