Whanganui's second annual Pride Week is a wrap, with the event continuing to go from strength to strength.

Pride Whanganui Trust's Christina Emery couldn't believe how smoothly the week ran.

"Zero negativity, zero hate. It's just been a massive week of talking to people, educating people and having a load of fun," Emery said.

Events during the week included an art exhibition, boxing classes, seminars and movies, all aimed at celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Whanganui.

On Saturday, more than 300 people rallied for the Pride Walk.

More than 300 people took part in the Pride Walk. Photo / Ange Hope

"The walk this year doubled in size," Emery said.

"It was just about family, friends and supporters all coming together to walk and support each other, but mainly to be proud of who they are and show support for the community.

"It looked so incredible with all the people walking down the river. As far as I could see there was this stream of rainbow and it was just phenomenal."

Another big event was the Pride Party at Lucky Bar which sold out.

"We had to turn people away because we just had too many."

Emery was nervous about the potential disruptions they may face during the planning process, but said they didn't have any issues at all.

"You're creating an environment where you are encouraging people to come and be safe, be seen and be heard, where a lot of vulnerable and isolated people come out. Not everyone is like that, but you are giving a space for them to come."

Emery credited Whanganui High School for publicly and outwardly supporting Pride Week.

Pride Week organiser Christina Emery (left) alongside Miss Ribena and Anna Mahe. Photo / Supplied

"They put a (rainbow) flag on the flag pole, kids wore Pride accessories on Thursday. Principal Martin McAllen is making huge steps to make sure all the kids are included in the school.

"They are leaders and role models for schools when it comes to inclusion."

Emery was stoked with the week as a whole, and thankful to all involved.

"A massive thank you to the wider Whanganui community for embracing, for getting on board, for supporting the rainbow community.

"People outside, whether they knew people or not, were just so inclusive and so welcoming. They understood what we were doing and why, and everyone just loved with what they saw."