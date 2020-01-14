Defective equipment was to blame for the power outages in the areas of Springvale and Parikino on Monday.

Powerco contractors scoped the network, isolated the faults and made repairs. All customers were reconnected by 11.30pm.

More than 1200 customers were affected by the outage.

