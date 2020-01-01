The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs to January 31.

Activities for the next few days

Friday, January 3 - Taranaki garden tour

Some walking. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Join us in Taranaki garden heaven. The Taranaki Regional Council has three magnificent gardens. We visited Pukeiti last January and today visit the others - the magical arts and crafts garden Tūpare and the 4.5ha Hollard Gardens. Morning tea at another nationally-recognised garden, King Edward Park in Hāwera. Depart 7.30am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $40; child $21.

Saturday, January 4 - Kauarapaoa Valley

Short walks only. Barbecue lunch provided by Friends of the Whanganui River. BYO snacks, drinks. Although quite close to Whanganui, the Kauarapaoa Valley seems a world away. We loop via Kai Iwi and up past Bushy Park, along the top of the watershed and return down the valley, viewing some of our impressive back country en route. Sid Soulsby of Wairangi Station shares his stories of living in the valley. Depart 10am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $26; child $18.

Advertisement

Sunday, January 5 - Pohangina Valley revisited

Reasonable fitness required. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Pohangina Valley north of Palmerston North was a favourite venue last summer. After morning tea at Ashhurst, this year we head up the valley for a

different bush walk, then visit a fascinating clock museum at Colyton and Kitchener Park in Feilding, a "hidden treasure", getting close to some of the oldest and most valuable trees in the Manawatū. Depart 8.30am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $33; child $20.

View the full Whanganui Summer Programme