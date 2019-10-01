

Whanganui off-road motorcycle ace Seth Reardon will put his talents to the test in North America this month after a truly impressive year at home.

Reardon claimed yet another overall win in round two of the NZ GNCC (Grand National Cross Country) on Sunday at international rider Paul Whibley's home track at Taikorea.

Reardon won the two-hour race by four minutes from Eketahuna's Charlie Richardson, while fellow Yamaha rider Ashton Grey claimed third spot on the podium.

His dream to race in America has become a reality thanks to overwhelming support from Whanganui businesses, friends and family.

The 21-year-old boatbuilder at Q-West has had a stellar season to date finishing overall runner up in the four-round New Zealand Cross country championships, which wrapped up in Taupō in May, then took the same Yamaha 250 FX to secure the outright win in the seven-round New Zealand Enduro Championships, which was completed in Hokitika in July.

Earlier in the year he also claimed overall victory in the central cross country series and is currently leading the central and North Island enduro championships with one round to go after claiming yet another win in the Akatarawa ranges near Wellington last weekend.

Reardon is rapt to have this opportunity to chase his dream of racing overseas following in the footsteps of other New Zealanders like Paul Whibley who has amassed two American GNCC championships and six OMA titles.

Reardon will travel to the eastern states of America this month and compete in the final two rounds of the prestigious AMA GNCC - round 12 in West Virginia and round 13 in Indiana.

If he is able to achieve good results in these two rounds there is a possibility that he could be chosen to compete for one of the professional race teams for the 2020 full season.

Reardon's father Brian will travel with his son as a mechanic and support person.

Reardon puts his successes down to his love for riding motorcycles, the support he receives from his family, sponsors and friends and his Yamaha YZ250FX.

"This trip simply wouldn't be happening without this very generous support to help launch my international career and I would like to publicly acknowledge them all - 24/7 Beancounter, W&W Construction, Axiam, Qwest, Boss Engineering, Possum Flooring, Swartz Tyres, Edmonds Painting, Masterbuilt, Pulse Performance, Ryan Construction, Hiremaster, Jurgens Demolition, Action Drainage & Construction, Attrill Agriculture, Tyre Shield, Monahans Barbers, the Higgie family and my fellow Wanganui Motorcycle Club members," Reardon said.