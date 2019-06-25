Passengers on Air Chathams flights to and from Whanganui will soon find it easier to add on other flights and services to their travel itinerary.

It's one of the benefits of a travel industry system the airline has signed up to.

Air Chathams' presence on Global Distribution Systems (GDS) Amadeus and Sabre means bookings will be available to agencies aligned with those platforms from July 1, commercial sales manager Adrian Ali said.

"If you're not in the travel industry, you may not be familiar with the increased exposure and international integration this development will give the growing regional airline," Ali said.

"A GDS provides a computerised platform for sales between travel agencies, other airlines, hotels and car rental companies as global network travel industry providers. The GDS is not a reservations system but uses real-time information like the number of seats available on a flight, the number of hotel rooms or number of cars available to the travel trade, mainly travel agents, both in New Zealand and all over the world.

"What's exciting for passengers is that when a travel agency in Sydney requests a reservation on an Air Chathams flight, the global distribution system then sends the request direct to Air Chathams' booking system, in turn saving the passenger and agent from having to make additional or separate arrangements."

Air Chathams' addition to a travel industry distribution system is good news for passengers.

Being part of the platform would make it easier to put together combined travel itineraries to and from all Air Chathams destinations.

"Think London to Whanganui, Perth to Whakatāne and Kapiti Coast to Norfolk Island and beyond," Ali said.

"The move also provides Air Chathams with the ability to support interline air travel in the future (checking your bags all the way through) – a much desired service provision which will be greatly welcomed by regional and international passengers once operational."