A Heads Rd business is moving to central Whanganui after buying the premises on the corner of Guyton and Purnell streets.

Hymech NZ, currently based in the Heads Rd industrial area, is taking over the former Ignition Motors site, Bayleys agent Russell Duggan said.

Hymech does hydraulic, pneumatic and mechanical engineering, including servicing and manufacturing. The Chronicle is seeking comment from Hymech about the move.

Ignition Motors moved to the corner of St Hill and Dublin streets in early 2018.

