Whanganui Police are warning people to be vigilant about security after a significant increase in burglaries in the last few weeks.

Senior Sergeant Shayne Wainhouse said 22 residential burglaries were reported last week for Whanganui city and the surrounding rural areas.

"Normally we would average around 12 per week for this area," Wainhouse said.

"The burglaries are being committed during the day and night and jewellery is commonly being targeted. Several people have been arrested over the last few days for jewellery related burglary; however, police believe that other offenders are still operating in the Whanganui area."

Police say people should be vigilant about ensuring that doors and windows are locked when they are away from their homes and that any suspicious activity, no matter how innocuous it may seem, should be reported immediately by phoning 111.

Anyone with information about burglaries that may assist police can contact Constables Dan Watson or Dave Carter on 349 0600.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.