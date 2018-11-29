A month after a fire destroyed a central Whanganui building police are still unable to say what caused the blaze.

The vacant two-storey property at 255-257 Victoria Ave was gutted by fire on October 29. The building was demolished for safety reasons the day after the fire.

A police spokeswoman said investigations into the fire were ongoing and there was no update at this stage.

Police are also still investigating a fire that destroyed an empty house in Kaikokopu Rd in the early hours of November 13. Two neighbouring homes were threatened by the blaze and suffered some damage.

No one was injured in either of the fires.

