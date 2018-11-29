Kiwibank is opening a standalone branch in Whanganui.

It follows New Zealand Post's decision to shut branches it shares with Kiwibank. NZ Post intends to close about 30 shared branches, with 14 set to shut before Christmas.

Kiwibank withdrew its services from Gonville New Zealand Post and Kiwibank in Abbot St on November 12 and on November 8 announced its intention to open a standalone branch in Taumarunui.

On November 29 Kiwibank announced it would establish a standalone branch in Whanganui, replacing the current shared premises with New Zealand Post in Victoria Ave.

"Having confirmed the proposed new branch model with our staff, we're now working towards creating the environment for a more specialised banking service, an innovative customer experience and a strong brand presence in Whanganui," a spokeswoman said.

New Zealand Post will look for a local business to help with options to deliver postal services for the area.

There is no immediate change to the current Whanganui branch and services, with a new location and opening date yet to be confirmed.

"Customer feedback on our new standalone branch model has been really positive," general manager retail distribution Geoff Waller said.

"We knew back in June 2016, when we first opened this style of branch, that customer needs had changed. They were looking for a Kiwibank environment that made it easier to have those more complex and important banking conversations. We're excited that Whanganui will be the next community to enjoy this new, modern banking service."

New Zealand Post says it is committed to continuing to provide postal services to the Whanganui community at locations that customers can easily access.

It is now looking for a local business to help deliver the postal services that are currently available from the Whanganui NZ Post & Kiwibank branch.

"We already successfully deliver postal services through local businesses in many communities as a way of operating as a commercially sustainable business," New Zealand Post head of retail Mark Yagmich said.

"This model works well for us, and for the businesses we work with, which generally benefit from increased foot traffic as people come in to buy stamps, and drop off their parcels."

Yagmich said customers would still be able to access postal services and the post box lobby at the Victoria Ave premises while NZ Post searched for a local business partner.