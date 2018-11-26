Three Whanganui community organisations that operate on the smell of an oily rag have been hit by burglars.

The offices of Diabetes NZ Wanganui branch, MS Wanganui and Balance Whanganui in Community House Whanganui, Ridgway St, were broken in to over the weekend.

Community House chairwoman Sandra Rickey said the break-in was discovered on Saturday so was thought to have happened overnight on Friday.

"They have broken into the building and then forced entry into some of the offices," Rickey said.

"I'm extremely gutted by this. These organisations all get by on the smell of an oily rag and they work for the Whanganui community. It's disgusting that people would steal from them. They rely on volunteers and fundraising to keep operating.

"I hope that there may be some generous people in the community who would like to help them out."

Diabetes Wanganui branch chairwoman Linda Carter said the burglary came in the middle of Diabetes Awareness Month when the organisation was focused on fundraising.

"It's frustrating and extremely upsetting," Carter said.

"We're in the middle of our awareness month and have been running a major raffle at Trafalgar Square.

"They have broken into filing cabinets and stolen a laptop, a sales cash tin, petty cash, a hard drive and taken our donations box.

"We are all community organisations. We have to fundraise for our money."

Items taken from Balance Whanganui included two laptops, a projector and computer and a karaoke machine, while cash and keys were stolen from MS Wanganui.

Rickey said not all of the organisations were insured.