One Kiwibank outlet in Whanganui has closed and the future of others in the region is up in the air as New Zealand Post shuts down branches it shares with Kiwibank.

NZ Post intends to close around 30 shared branches, with 14 set to shut before Christmas.

A Kiwibank spokeswoman said Kiwibank withdrew its services from Gonville New Zealand Post and Kiwibank in Abbot St on November 12 and on November 8 announced its intention to open a standalone branch in Taumarunui.

However, she would not comment on the future of branches in Victoria Ave Whanganui, Trafalgar Square Whanganui, Marton, Ōhakune and Taihape that share premises with NZ Post.

"The recent announcements of NZ Post and Kiwibank branch changes will inevitably raise questions about our other co-located sites," she said.

"We have committed to our people that they will be the first to know of any changes that affect them. Once we have consulted with our teams, we will let our communities know. These changes are complex, but we will keep our communities informed."

There would be no change to the current Taumarunui branch and services until NZ Post found a local business to deliver postal and bill payment services for the area.

"To ensure our presence in Taumarunui is sustainable we will be looking to introduce a new operating model. We're considering all our options but this may include different trading hours."