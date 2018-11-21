Two crashes involving trucks temporarily closed roads in the Taihape area on Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman said a truck and trailer unit rolled 2km north of Mangaweka on State Highway 1 about 6.40am.

One person received minor injuries in the crash.

The trailer unit blocked the southbound lane and a tow truck was required to remove it. The road fully reopened by 11.15am.

No-one was injured when two trucks crashed on Mataroa Road, Taihape, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The crash happened outside the Coachman Motel at 1.44am. Both lanes of the road were blocked and diversions were in place for much of the day. The road reopened by 3.45pm.