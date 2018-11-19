Whanganui police are continuing their investigations into two property fires and two car fires.

A vacant property at 255-257 Victoria Ave had to be demolished after a fire on October 29 and a vacant house in Kaikokopu Rd, Aramoho, was destroyed by fire on November 13. A spokesman said inquiries into both fires were ongoing.

Police are also investigating the cause of two car fires. One was reported at midnight on Sunday in Roberts Ave, Aramoho, and another one 30 minutes later in No 3 Line, Whanganui East. Both cars were engulfed in flames when fire trucks arrived but the fires were put out before they reached the petrol tank.

In another vehicle-related incident, a car parked in Ikitara Rd, Whanganui East, had its windows smashed about 12.10am on Monday. Police are investigating.