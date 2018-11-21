Cellphone users in the Whanganui Chronicle's region can expect a message from New Zealand's emergency mobile alert system on Sunday evening - but it's only a test.

The nationwide test will take place between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday, November 25. Any cellphone capable of receiving the alerts should receive a test message during that time.

"By running this test and asking people to be aware of the alerts, we are able to test our systems, the cell towers and your phone's ability to receive an emergency mobile alert," Sarah Stuart-Black, Director of the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management, said.

"Not all phones are currently capable of receiving the alerts, so we need people to look after each other: if you receive an alert, tell your neighbours, your whānau, your colleagues."

It is expected that about half of all cellphones will be able to receive alerts. Go to www.civildefence.govt.nz to check whether your phone is capable.

The alerts are sent using cell broadcast technology so there is no need to sign up or download an app. The system can geographically target areas in a local emergency.

Stuart-Black says the emergency mobile alert does not replace other emergency information channels, such as radio, websites and social media.

"If you feel your life may be in danger, don't wait for an official warning. Take immediate action. For example, in local source tsunami there may not be time to send an alert before the first waves strike. Please recognise the natural warnings and get safe – 'long or strong, get gone'."

Sunday's test alert message will include a link to the Civil Defence website, where recipients will be able to fill in a survey to help with further improvements to the system.

Emergency mobile alert messages can only be sent by Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management, Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Ministry of Health and Ministry for Primary Industries.