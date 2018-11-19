One of the most well-known corners in Rangitīkei has changed its character with Bulls Antiques & Collectables leaving the building it has occupied for nearly 30 years.

The popular shop was on the corner of High St and Bridge St which is also the busy intersection of State Highways 1 and 3.

"The landlady gave me eight weeks to get out and it's been hard," owner Christine Regan said.

"It's not just me affected. There have been a lot of upset customers. One lady burst into tears when I told her."

However, Regan has managed to find new premises across the road on Bridge St in the building formerly occupied by Pink Flamingo, between Heavenly Pasta and Bulls Bakery and Cafe.

"It's been a huge job to move but I had a team of girls working for me and they've been like angels. They were really good."

Regan says there was never a dull moment in the corner building.

"Everyone says it's an iconic shop," she said.

"People would say 'let's meet at Bulls Antiques'. We've had family reunions there."

The new premises had its official opening last Thursday and Regan said, at this stage, she would still open the shop seven days a week.

"I'll see how it goes because it's a much more low profile frontage. The landlord has been really good and has knocked down a wall to make the shop bigger.

"On December 8, we will have been in Bulls for 30 years. I'm aiming to do something special to celebrate that."

It is understood an existing Bulls business is moving into Regan's former premises.