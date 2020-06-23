Blending R'n'B, pop and reggae, Whanganui singer-songwriter Ra Costello will release his new single, produced by top New Zealand artist Tiki Taane, next month.

Costello will have a release party for the single, "Time", at Lucky Bar, with a video for the song also being shown.

Costello said it was the first single to be released from his new EP, "What a Ride", with a second single and video called "Living a Lie" to follow.

"'What a Ride' was recorded with Tiki Taane at his studio," Costello said.

"He was the producer, and we kind of built the songs up together.

"Tiki's insane, a music genius, and we've lined up a collaboration with him later on in the year."

Taane said Costello's music made him feel engaged, connected, emotional and moved, and that it was "completely relatable".

"Ra has the ability to write catchy hooks and phrases and this is very impressive," Taane said.

"His ability to paint a narrative through his musical story telling is something that I recognised and that sets him apart in a competitive industry."

Costello said that while he didn't have an official band, friends and session musicians would be joining him on stage at Lucky Bar.

The video for "Living a Lie" was made with Whanganui City College's Aotea Empire. Photo / Polished Media

"There's no band as such, because obviously New Zealand's music scene is pretty small, and getting fulltime, committed people is so difficult.

"That's what the one-man-band image is about, just trying to do it myself as much as I can.

"We'll be playing all the songs off the EP at Lucky Bar, and we'll be showing both new videos as well."

Costello said that he was "pretty ecstatic" to keep all aspects of his music Whanganui-based.

"My management team, Ricochet, is from here, and my promotion and media is Polished Media, who are also from Whanganui.

"We're using City College Aotea Empire for the Living a Lie single as well.

"A way Covid-19 has impacted everything is looking locally, and long term I'll definitely want to keep this team in place. Same story with me living here."

Costello said that with international travel off the cards, he would be looking to make the most of the New Zealand scene.

"I just want to build on this, and I've been in the background for a little while.

"There'll be a staggered release of songs, starting with 'Time'. This is me stepping out, this is the year."

The "Time" release show is at Lucky Bar on July 11, with doors opening at 8pm.