Whanganui kayakers have sent warning shots across the bows of rival paddlers with dominant winning performances at the beginning of the National 10km Winter Series in Mana at the weekend.

A strong contingent of six kayakers from the Whanganui Multisport Club impressed with a set of victories right across the board at Sunday's race on the Porirua Harbour. All six strong paddlers secured a place on the podium.

In the Open Men's 10km Surf Ski race, accomplished Whanganui paddler Toby Brooke cruised to a gold medal with a time of 45m 49s. Brooke also competed in a 12km Ocean Ski race later the same day where he came second despite challenging conditions.

Just 18 seconds behind Brooke was Whanganui's experienced sprint paddler Liam Lace, who is currently based in Karopiro where he trains out of the High Performance hub. Lace was racing in the K1 division where he finished first.

In the U18 woman's division, Sophie Brooke managed a comfortable win with a time of 53m 41s while George Pedley came third in the U18 men's division with a time of 56m 12s.



It was a sprint finish in the U16 division for the Whanganui duo of Angus Sewell and Zane Mills-Nossiter who were neck and neck for the duration of the 5km junior race.

Mills-Nossiter narrowly pipped the younger Sewell by just 1 second with spectators describing it as the closest race of the day. The pair came away with a first and second placing, respectively.