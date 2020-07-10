Back to the Future returned to the Te Awamutu Regent Theatre this week, almost 35 years to the day after its original release.

Released on July 3, 1985, the first movie of the trilogy grossed over $385 million worldwide and was the highest grossing movie of that year.

Sequels followed in 1989 and 1990.

This classic 1980s science fiction film has something for everyone, from excitement and adventure to friendship and romance.

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally travels back in time in a time machine built from a DeLorean sports car. The time machine is built by his wacky professor friend/mentor Doctor Emmett L. Brown (Christopher Lloyd), "a student of all sciences".

About 10 people showed up to experience Marty and his time travel at the first screening on Thursday morning.

Further Back to the Future screenings are on Tuesday, at 11am and 7.10pm followed by Wednesday at 1.20pm.

These Back to the Future rescreenings return alongside other classics October Sky (1999), Jaws (1975) and Pufnstuf (1970).

