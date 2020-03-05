Her Smell (Neon)

Elisabeth Moss is everywhere at the moment, and if you're after something different to her starring roles in The Handmaid's Tale and The Invisible Man, Her Smell is the one for you. Singer Becky Something (Moss) fronts punk group Something She and must confront her demons and addiction issues to achieve stardom. Also starring Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey). Available now and also coming to Rialto Channel next Wednesday.

Lost Girls (Netflix)

Starring New Zealand's own Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Lost Girls is Netflix's latest true crime movie. Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan) searches for her missing 24-year-old daughter, who worked in the sex industry. In the process, she discovers a string of unsolved murder cases that may hold the key to her daughter's disappearance. The movie is based on a non-fiction book by Robert Kolker. Available next Friday.

Deadwater Fell (TVNZ OnDemand)

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) stars in this four-part thriller set in a small Scottish community. Investigators suspect Tom Kendrick (Tennant) is responsible for the death of his wife and three children after he is the sole survivor of a fire at their family home. The lid is lifted on the private life of the seemingly idyllic family as detectives search for a motive. All episodes available now.

Queen Sono (Netflix)

Africa's first Netflix original is a fierce take on the spy genre. Pearl Thusi plays Queen Sono, a South African secret agent. Sono's mother was assassinated when she was a child, and she's all grown up as a spy, tasked with protecting the people of Africa. A dangerous mission leads her on a journey to find the truth behind her mother's death. Season one streaming now.