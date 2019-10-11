One of the world's best trail and ultrarunning film festivals is coming to Rotorua next week.

The Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Tour will screen at the Harvest Centre Auditorium on Wednesday, October 16. The tour offers a showcase of the finest trail and ultrarunning films from across the world.

"Our aim is not only to raise awareness of trail running films. It's also about creating a unique community experience for the thousands of people who take part in the events all across the globe," festival director James Hallett says.

Founded in South Africa in 2013 as a local film

