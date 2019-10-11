One of the world's best trail and ultrarunning film festivals is coming to Rotorua next week.

The Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Tour will screen at the Harvest Centre Auditorium on Wednesday, October 16. The tour offers a showcase of the finest trail and ultrarunning films from across the world.

"Our aim is not only to raise awareness of trail running films. It's also about creating a unique community experience for the thousands of people who take part in the events all across the globe," festival director James Hallett says.

Founded in South Africa in 2013 as a local film festival, the tour has expanded to include more than 20 countries, reaching trail running and outdoor communities in almost 200 locations.

The local host is Brett Cotter. He's built up a strong reputation for organising cinema screenings across New Zealand with bike and adventure-oriented films. Now, he has embraced the challenge of organising a tour for the runners.

"It all started when I experienced a screening of the Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Tour in Melbourne," he says.

"I thought to myself, wouldn't this be great to host this here? And as ultramarathon events are growing in popularity in New Zealand, particularly those on trails, I approached James last year about being involved.

"Fast forward and here we are today, and I couldn't be happier about this partnership. The Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Tour has built up an enormous following around the globe and it's a privilege to showcase these inspiring films to passionate runners of all levels and the trail communities around the country - as they say, 'sharing the trail stoke'."

He is especially pleased to be bringing the Film Tour to Rotorua.

"This is where it all started with The Big Bike Film Night. And of course it's home to the Tarawera Ultramarathon , one of the world's premier off-road running races between Rotorua and Kawerau."

Australia's Reece Edwards sprints across the finish line to win the Tarawera Ultramarathon's 102km race in February. Photo / Stephen Parker

The tour showcases five movies. A highlight is La Barkley, known as "the race that eats its young" and regarded by many as the toughest in the world. This film retraces the fierce 2017 edition and exploits of two ultrarunners, John Kelley and Gary Robbins.

Also in the line-up is Running on Empty, which follows American ultrarunner Rory Bosio on Corsica's merciless GR20 trail.

"With guest appearances by duct-taped hiking poles, anti-chafe gloves and local pizza, it's an entertaining look at how the 118 mile trail looks like over 50 hours."

• The Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Tour screens at the Harvest Centre Auditorium from 7pm next Wednesday. For more details and online ticketing visit www.trailsinmotion.com and there'll be cash only door sales on the night.

