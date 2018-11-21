Speedweek has been reignited in Whanganui this December after at least a five-year hiatus.

Whanganui's Cemetery Circuit, the jewel in the crown of motorcycle racing in New Zealand, again leads the way for the revived event.

Enthusiasts have gathered together to build a bigger, better and longer petrolhead experience which will feature the ever-popular V8 Jet Sprints and two added events that have also not appeared on the motorsporting calendar for some years.

The Speedweek Hill Climb and Speedweek Beach Race have been kick-started again for December.

"Whanganui has a strong motorsport history with the iconic Cemetery Circuit motorcycle street race now in its 67th year," said Paul Chaplow, Whanganui & Partners' strategic lead in destination marketing.

"With that history we have a number of experts in managing motorsport events and the time felt right to expand the offering of motorsport events to create a Speedweek."

The Cemetery Circuit as usual is on Boxing Day when top riders from around the world go hard on the one-mile course, taking on eight corners, two railway crossings, an overbridge and blind S-bends (chicane).

Suzuki Series and Cemetery Circuit competition organiser Allan "Flea" Willacy said it was great to see the return of Speedweek with the combined events certain to benefit and showcase Whanganui.

"Speedweek hasn't been around during the five years I have been running the Cemetery Circuit, but it's great to see it back and with a couple of added events. It's great for Whanganui, a great chance to showcase our beautiful city," Willacy said.

The Jet Sprints event, held the next day, offers up-close and personal jetboat racing, where drivers manoeuvre around a maze of channels and islands, competing in the first round of the National Jetsprints Championship.

The Jet Sprints at Shelter View raceway in Upokongaro are an integral part of Speedweek in Whanganui next month.

Two historical motorcycle races have also been brought back after decades in hiatus, giving visitors even more opportunity for full-throttle fun.

The Speedweek Hill Climb at Okoia Hill is bound to get pulses racing, while the Speedweek Beach Race will be a memorable combination of sun, surf, sand and speed.

Rod Trott, Wayne Marshall and Barry Bailey of the Wanganui Motorcycle Club are organising the Hill Climb and Beach Race and their collective knowledge and expertise will ensure thrills and safe events.

Whanganui will also host master DJ and techno producer Carl Cox, the King of Ibiza, at a Cemetery Circuit after-party at Frank Bar and Eatery.

"The development of Speedweek has been a real collaboration of individuals and organisations," Chaplow said.

"It's been great to see this come together so easily and we look forward to hosting visitors to our wonderful little city over the Christmas break."

A new app has been developed to make the Speedweek experience as easy and connected as possible. Search 'Whanganui Events' in the app store from December 10 and download for free.

Speedweek Schedule:

26 December, 11am-4:30pm: Cemetery Circuit

26 December, 7pm-late: After Party featuring Carl Cox

27 December, 11am-7pm: V8 Jet Sprints

27 December, 8:30am-4:00pm: Speedweek Hill Climb

28 December, 9am-12:30pm: Speedweek Beach Race