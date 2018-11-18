A century-old vintage car which has been out of action for more than half its life after the discovery of a difficult-to-replace cracked piston could be back on the road within weeks after being bought by Central Hawke's Bay enthusiast Wayne Barrett.

The 1911 New Pick, Chassis No. 693, arrived from Canterbury this week, having been stored on blocks since the motor was disassembled in the early 1960s.

The two-seater UK-manufactured sports car, reputed to have had a top speed over 80km/h (50mph) is thought to be one of only six remaining worldwide, four of which are in New Zealand.

Barrett has had a range of vintage and classic cars over the years.

Advertisement

"My 1967 Lotus was probably the one I've had the most fun with. It stopped people in the streets. This will stop people in the streets."

Thus, he had no hesitation when he saw the New Pick advertised. The sellers were reluctant, but had no one in the family to restore and maintain it with the respect it deserved and in memory of family who had owned it. The vehicle has only had three owners.

"I don't think they wanted to part with it," Barrett said. "It was just that perhaps they didn't have the knowledge to deal with it. This car's been well-rallied on the veteran scene, and it did quite a bit up to 1957, 1958."

It was advertised as "a most attractive and motorable veteran", and Barrett was not disappointed, getting to work within minutes of its arrival, freighted to the North Island on a curtain-sided trailer.

It had survived well, including in storage during the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes, and Barrett was eagerly looking to some summer motoring, with a check-up on such things as the condition on the rod brakes, and replacement of the long-needed steel.

He is on the lookout for more parts, however, to ensure it's on the road by early in the New Year - and to keep it there.

How long would it take to do the work? "It depends how long it takes to make a set of pistons," he said.