This social event, now in its 12th successful year, is all about getting people out for a walk to enjoy the fabulous scenery that makes Hawke's Bay so special.

As with previous years there will be four events to cater to all fitness levels and physical abilities along with an array of participants from the very young to the young at heart to the the finely tuned athletes and those with physical challenges that inspire us with their amazing determination.

Over the past nine years MEGA Walk has raised more than $160,000 which has gone directly to young people and their families in Hawke's Bay living with cancer. This year marks a change and Mitre 10 MEGA has announced that all proceeds raised will be donated to The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay.

Owner of Napier and Hastings Mitre 10 Mega stores Graeme Ricketts said they were very pleased to announce all proceeds raised will be donated to The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay, which came to fruition in early 2019 after CanTeen announced a nationwide restructure and closure of its regional branches.

"Kerrie Waby, previously the local co-ordinator for CanTeen, knew the negative effect that this closure would have on our local community and has started her own registered charitable organisation," Graeme said.

"We have chosen to support Kerrie with the proceeds from this year's MEGA Walk. For the team at Mitre 10 MEGA it's important to us to support a charity that received no government funding and where funds would be kept in Hawke's Bay."

The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay provides a wraparound support service for young people aged 12 - 24 years and their families living with cancer in Hawke's Bay. Support is tailored to the individual needs of the member and includes one on one, face to face Youth Worker support, peer to peer support with other local members and monthly activities.

Acorn Project Member Emily said she loves the MEGA Walk.

"Every year there's a course for all abilities and ages! A fundraiser that brings lots of fun and helps the journey for us as members and helps the new charity to become more successful! My journey is from the sibling point of view as my brother had two brain tumours," Emily said.

"Everyone forgets about the siblings because we're not the ones going through treatment but it's hard for us too. Dragged along to the hospital, left at home away from parents when they're in Starship and moved between family houses to look after us day by day.



The Acorn Project Hawke's Bay understands us and recognises us as an individual. It also allows us to make new friends who can help us on our unique journeys and gives us leadership opportunities like no other."



Mitre 10 MEGA advertising and events co-ordinator Pip George said this year's event had already attracted plenty of attention.

"The number of entrants grows every year. We now see a turnout of around 1200 participants. The best part of the day for me is the finish line, it's such a great vibe. There are activities for kids, fun games, the good old sausage sizzle and live music. But the absolute best part is the cheers of support for participants as they cross the finish line with pride - each with their own story as to why they participated."