A section of State Highway 1 in Hamilton is closed tonight as police respond to a self-harm incident.

NZTA tweeted just before 6pm that the highway is closed between the SH39 interchange at Te Rapa and Foreman Rd, in Avalon.

Police confirmed they were responding to a self-harm incident. Motorists were warned to avoid the route or expect long delays.

FINAL UPDATE 7:00PM

This section of #SH1 remains CLOSED in Hamilton presently. Please note there will be no further updates via Twitter this evening. For future up-to-date info, check our website Traffic Map here: https://t.co/7fXfUfrroK ^TP

https://t.co/HHGaJdvGKy — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) February 1, 2019

The highway remained closed at 8pm.

Advertisement