A section of State Highway 1 in Hamilton is closed tonight as police respond to a self-harm incident.

NZTA tweeted just before 6pm that the highway is closed between the SH39 interchange at Te Rapa and Foreman Rd, in Avalon.

Police confirmed they were responding to a self-harm incident. Motorists were warned to avoid the route or expect long delays.

The highway remained closed at 8pm.

Where to get help:
 
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
Samaritans 0800 726 666
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.