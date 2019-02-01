A section of State Highway 1 in Hamilton is closed tonight as police respond to a self-harm incident.
NZTA tweeted just before 6pm that the highway is closed between the SH39 interchange at Te Rapa and Foreman Rd, in Avalon.
Police confirmed they were responding to a self-harm incident. Motorists were warned to avoid the route or expect long delays.
The highway remained closed at 8pm.
Where to get help:
• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)
• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)
• Youthline: 0800 376 633
• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)
• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)
• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)
• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
• Samaritans 0800 726 666
• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.