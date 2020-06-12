Mixed martial arts champion Israel Adesanya is investing in a block of apartments in Whanganui's Liverpool St.

The former Whanganui man was working on a design degree at UCOL in Whanganui when he left for Auckland to pursue a career as a fighter.

His father, Femi Adesanya, has lived in Whanganui for nearly 15 years.

The apartments - Israel Adesanya's first property investment in Whanganui - each have two bedrooms, with bathroom and bedrooms upstairs and a covered garage, kitchen and living space, toilet and fenced outdoor courtyard downstairs.

Harcourts property manager Kieran Corliss will look to rent them when construction is finished on July 1.

He commended Israel Adesanya for investing in the place he came from and said demand for one and two-bedroom dwellings is high.

"He is increasing the supply of more desirable rentals. I really hope that this development sets the bar."

Israel Adesanya's investment company is called The Stylebender Ltd, after his nickname The Last Stylebender. The fighter is also a fan of dance and anime cartoons.

New apartments in Liverpool St will provide central city living. Photo / Bevan Conley

The apartments are close to supermarkets and cafes and would suit professional couples, or people who are downsizing. Corliss has already had more than 20 inquiries about them.

The rent will be $400 a week. An average three-bedroom house in Whanganui fetches about $380 now, and Corliss said many of them were of poorer standard.