The Kiwi classic Ches and Dale advertising jingle was created after a copywriter and art director came back from smoking "some half decent weed" in an Austin A30 car in the then unfashionable suburb of Ponsonby.

Fifty years after creating the farmer cartoon characters and catchy jingle, copywriter Robert Jenkins has revealed for the first time how "these boys from down on the farm" were born.

Back in 1969, Jenkins and art director Don Couldrey were working for the Auckland-based advertising agency Dormer Beck when the company was asked by Butland Industries to come up with a television commercial for

