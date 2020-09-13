FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK

I tēnei rā te tīmatanga o te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, e whakanui ana tātou te Reo Māori ki ō tātou kainga, kura, wāhi mahi me ngā huihuinga katoa.

I te 12pm o te ra nei, ka hono atu au ki ngā tangata kotahi miriona o Aotearoa i te "Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori". Ka parakitihi ahau tētahi waiata, tōku pepeha, tono atu i tāku kawhe, tīmata he kōrero (me te āwhina rānei), me te kōrero katakata i roto te Reo Māori.

Ki enei ngau-rahi ka whai hua te whakamīharo. Whakaarohia ka whai mātou "Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori" ia ra. Te mahinga pai ka whakamahia mātou me te pai o ta mātou noho ki te kōrero Te Reo ki ou hoa me te whanau hoki.





Ko Mahuru te marama hoki o Te Wiki o te Reo Rotarota o Aotearoa kei te 21-27 o Mahuru. Ka mahi ahau ki ētahi o te NZSL i runga i te tūmanako, he tino pūkenga ki te ako. 880,000 ngā tangata o Aotearoa e turi ana, e uaua ana rānei ki te whakarongo. Nō reira ko te kaha ki te kōrero ki tētahi wāhanga ō tō tātou hapori.

Ko te whakawhitiwhiti kōrero te kaupapa nui mō te hononga me te mārama. Hono mai ki ahau mā te kaupapa "Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori" i te 12pm o te rā nei.

Hei te mutunga o tēnei marama ka wero ahau ki a koe ki te ako i te kupu kotahi (tō ingoa pea?) i roto te Reo Rotarota. Ko ngā kaupae iti pēnei ka whai huringa nui.

Kua rite ahau – ko koe?





Today is the start of Māori Language Week, where we celebrate te reo Māori in our homes, schools, workplaces and at social gatherings.

At 12pm today I'll be joining millions of Kiwis in taking a "Māori Language Moment". I'll practice a waiata, my pepeha, maybe order my coffee, start a conversation or (with a bit of help) crack a joke in te reo Māori.

These bite-sized actions will have amazing results. Imagine if we took a te reo Māori moment every day. What great practice we'd be getting, and how much more comfortable we'd be when speaking in te reo with friends, colleagues and family.



September is also the month of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Week, which is on September 21-27. I have been practising some NZSL in anticipation, it's a fascinating and entirely worthwhile skill to learn.

More than 880,000 New Zealanders are deaf or hard of hearing, so having the ability to communicate with such a large sector of our community is essential.

Communication is at the heart of connection and understanding. Join me for a Māori Language Moment today at 12pm, and later this month I challenge you to learn one word (maybe your name?) in New Zealand Sign Language. Small steps like these can lead to big changes.

I'm ready – are you?

• Sheryl Mai is mayor of Whangārei.