

A four-day occupation protesting a planned carpark and access road at Kerikeri Inlet has ended, but opponents say they have placed a rāhui against any future development in the area.

Members of Te Uri Taniwha hapū oppose plans by the Far North District Council and its commercial arm Far North Holdings to build a road to an existing jetty and boat ramp at Windsor Landing, off Kerikeri Inlet Rd.

Built by a developer in the 1990s then abandoned, the ramp is council-owned but has no official vehicle access. Currently, boaties drive across a neighbouring private property to use it.

William Hone Hohepa (Takou Bay, left), Aporo Pomare (Hokianga) and Hori Parata (Whangārei) during the pōwhiri at Windsor Landing. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The council wants to put in an access road and a 20-space carpark to take pressure off overcrowded boat ramps on the other side of the inlet.

The move is opposed by some hapū members and residents.

Waima-based Ian Mitchell (Te Uri Taniwha) organised a peaceful protest on Friday evening at the site which drew more than 40 people, with just under 20 Pākehā neighbours.

Mitchell said he opposed the plan because it involved filling in part of an 800-year-old fish trap and would damage extensive middens.

He and three supporters camped out at the site until Monday afternoon.

Although the occupation had ended, Te Uri Taniwha had imposed a rāhui against any development in the area, including construction of the road and carpark, and dredging.

The rāhui aimed to ''maintain the site's cultural and spiritual integrity'' and had no effect on public access. He also wanted Windsor Landing known by its original name, Rangitoto.

Mitchell said he was "rapt" with Friday evening's show of support, especially from young people and residents, whom he had invited by phone, email and leaflets.

Hori Parata of Ngātiwai travelled from Whangārei to show his support for the cause. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Among those at Friday's protest was Hori Parata, a Ngātiwai elder from Whangārei, who said he was concerned about the number of Māori archaeological sites that were being destroyed.

Local Jim Johnston, one of several Pākehā who spoke during the pōwhiri, said he netted for mullet in the area and enjoyed its peaceful atmosphere.

"My first thought when I heard about the ramp was that this is marvellous, I'll be able to launch my boat at any time. But we have so much to lose. I love it and feel at peace here."



Others worried about little blue penguins that nested in the area or increased traffic on Inlet Rd.

Diana Sandifer spoke of the area's "special spirit" and pledged to "come down and support you every now and then" if an occupation went ahead.

The development has been approved by Heritage New Zealand's Māori Committee. That was appealed unsuccessfully in the Environment Court by Mitchell, though the judge did tighten some of the conditions.

The Environment Court found the site's middens and fish traps had already been damaged in recent decades, and said there was no evidence filling in part of an inlet would affect the functionality of the fish trap.

The Far North District Council has been contacted for comment.