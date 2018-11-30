Smiling kids, proud whānau and stunning performances - it was an amazing day at Raurimu Avenue School's first summer festival.

The Whangārei school hosted the first Hineraumati ki Raurimu Summer Festival on Thursday.

The event drew seven other schools from around Whangārei - Hora Hora Primary School, St Francis Xavier, Te Kura o Ōtangarei, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Rawhiti Roa, Totara Grove School, Whangārei Primary School and Hurupaki School - who showcased their talents in kapa haka.

Principal Riripeti Totoro said it was an awesome day.

"It was amazing - a real celebration of kapa haka.

"It's not specifically kapa haka, schools were allowed to submit any performance and if we do it in the future we are hoping to have a variety of performances, but this year all the submissions were kapa haka which was really awesome.

"We had beginner groups to a group going to the primary school kapa haka nationals next year," she said.

Photographer John Stone headed along to the festival.

The girls from Hora Hora School's roopu, Ngaa Piiwai, were beaming. Photo / John Stone
Gllaneyce Korewha and Aria Tihi, from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rawhiti Roa, wait their turn to perform. Photo / John Stone
Students and parents gave the performers plenty of support. Photo / John Stone
Kaydence Broughton, from Raurimu Avenue School. Photo / John Stone
Reihana Kay, from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rawhiti Roa, waits for his school's turn to perform. Photo / John Stone
Tomas Kaiwai, centre, leads Hora Hora School's roopu Ngaa Piiwai. Photo / John Stone
Taipari Munro welcomes the students and guests. Photo / John Stone
The audience applauds the performers. Photo / John Stone
