When Glen Spink started his holiday job at Pacific Helmets at 16 years old he never thought he would still be there 30 years later.

His years at the business were marked by a presentation this month. On that day he was the longest-standing of the 68 staff - apart from owner David Bennett.

Spink was given his own special helmet. It has a pattern of scales and the words "fish captain" - because his family live at Kai Iwi Beach and do a lot of fishing.

He can use it when he next rolls out along the beach on his quad bike.

Back in 1988 he'd just finished the sixth form (Year 12) at school. He didn't fancy going back the next year, doing the "same old, same old" subjects.

His mother, Rae, didn't want him lying around the house during the summer holidays. She suggested he come to work with her, at Whanganui business Pacific Helmets, as a holiday job, while he figured out what to do next.

Her job was cutting things out. He did that for a while, but found it a bit monotonous and asked then production manager Dave Wakeling if he could try something else.

He found he liked having a weekly wage and tried working in every department. One stint was with the engineers in research and development - he had always had a love of engineering and mechanics.

"To come to work each day and be creative and make stuff as part of your job was fun. It still is," he said.

His employment contract says he will work "as required". There's been a lot of variety - from general maintenance to design tooling to "going up to David 's place and moving some cattle".

By the end of year 10 he was in management, and he recently spent five years as overall operations manager.

During that time he was able to employ people with disabilities, including a man with one arm and another person who is completely deaf.

"That was certainly rewarding from an operations manager's point of view."

Now he has the favourite role of research and development and engineering manager, and he's not planning to quit any time soon.

"Every day you contribute. You're building something that's saving people's lives," he said.