Brooke Wilson (left) and Charlotte Ross-Graham are members of the Basement Company.

In September, the Basement Company is performing the legendary New Zealand play The End of the Golden Weather by Bruce Mason. Today, we conclude our profiles of members of Centrepoint Theatre’s youth company.

Charlotte Ross-Graham

Charlotte, 17, loves being involved with theatre. She finds it interesting to be able to step into new worlds and characters. She also has an interest in human behavior and psychology, which she can explore through theatre. Charlotte likes how this play describes the loss of innocence during the transition from childhood to young adulthood. She loves horror, and hopes she can play a role within that genre one day.

Brooke Wilson

This is the 16-year-old’s first year with Basement. She is passionate about theatre and dreams of one day playing Stella from Five Feet Apart.

“I believe we need to see more media in which characters who are dying or have severe medical conditions aren’t always happy, and that they are going through more than we know.”

The End of the Golden Weather shows how the perspective of the world changes as you age.

Paige McMillan

Paige, 17, loves theatre and the thrill being able to share stories with the audience gives her. In this show, she loves the range of characters that are on offer and the story it represents. One day, she hopes to play Mrs Lovett from Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, as it is a challenging role but a great character.

The Details

What: The End of the Golden Weather

When: September 7-9, 7.30pm

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: Centrepoint.co.nz or phone 06 354 5740