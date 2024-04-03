Rangatahi Ora participant Jaylah, 15, dreams of being a beauty therapist. Photo / Judith Lacy

The table was groaning with food but it was the hosts’ hearts and hopes that drew the guests.

Participants in the Y Central’s Rangatahi Ora programme put on an Easter High Tea at Youth Space in central Palmerston North last Thursday.

The rangatahi (young people) made chocolate crackles, cucumber and ham sandwiches, sponges and cupcakes for the feast.

Activities included musical chairs, guessing how many M&M’s were in the jar, and singing.

Rangatahi Ora programme manager Natasha Guilford says the 20-week rolling course is about preparing the rangatahi to go back to school or some form of learning. There are currently nine on the programme.

The course has four modules: whakapapa - who you are, health and fitness, art and music, and giving back to the community.

Although the programme’s content is wide-ranging the underlying goal is to help the rangatahi regulate their emotions, Guilford says.

She and programme co-ordinator Angelique Leung-Wai also bring in speakers from other agencies.

Among the people invited to the high tea were staff from agencies and educational providers Y Central collaborates with, plus people who donated prizes for the games.

The high tea was about the rangatahi wanting to connect with the community and initiate a positive perception of them and what they are about.

Guilford picks up and drops off the rangatahi each day. The programme is meant to finish at 2.30pm but they don’t want to go home until 4pm, she says.

“Words and money” cannot explain the relationships she develops with participants. “Nothing could explain that relationship, it’s so beautiful.”

Next term, the rangatahi will be working on a recipe book of whānua recipes. It will be for sale raising money for outings.

Some of the food Rangatahi Ora participants made for their Easter High Tea last Thursday, as a way to give back to the community. Photo / Judith Lacy

Participant Jaylah, 15, wants to be a beauty therapist and this month is starting a course at BHB Academy.

She enjoys applying lash extensions and one day would like to have her own salon. “I just want people to feel good.”

Jaylah says when her family are having a bad day she applies cluster lashes, which helps them feel better about themselves.

She has been teaching herself skincare through family and videos on YouTube.

Jaylah had no qualms about jumping on stage to MC the celebration and start the singing contest.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.































