The cast of Wonderland Glow Show

Palmerston North will be transformed into a glowing wonderland.

The Glow Show is coming to Palmerston North this month during its nationwide tour that started on June 19 and will take in 27 venues across the country from Kaitaia to Invercargill.

This year’s show, Wonderland Glow Show is a New Zealand version of Alice in Wonderland. Viewers will be transported into a world of dancing flamingos, an eight-metre caterpillar and giant flowers.

Wonderland Glow Show features cast members Carolyn Lamonde, Bryn Monk, Numela Ta’avao, Georgie Tuipulotu and Terry Hooper.

There will be dancing flamingos at the show.

During the tour, the show will raise funds to gift 2000 tickets to children in and around Napier who have suffered from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Glow Show was launched by Sarah Burren in 2017. Sarah was based in London and Toronto for 15 years. During that time she made costumes for a number of shows including Basil Brush’s attire for the BBC.

She also worked across Europe and in North America, making couture garments for a range of celebrities, including Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson in the mid-1980s.

The Wonderland Glow Show cast with Sarah Burren (centre).

She returned to Auckland in 1994 and has designed theatre, TV, film and spectacular live events including the America’s Cup Ball, Volvo Ocean Race, Sky City opening and Rugby World Cup 2011 as well as designing sets, costumes and props for over 50 children’s shows.

More than 82,000 children, educators and whānau have already seen the Glow Show. The show is designed specifically for children up to seven years old.

The Details:

What: Wonderland Glow Show

When: Saturday, June 24, 10am

Where: The Regent on Broadway, Palmerston North

Tickets: www.glowshow.co.nz or www.iticket.co.nz



