Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery Centre will run free tours on August 19.

Horizons Regional Council and Central Energy Trust Wildbase Recovery Centre have joined forces to provide a conservation-themed event for Conservation Week.

Conservation Whānau Day will be held at the Wildbase Recovery Centre in Victoria Esplanade on Saturday, August 19, from 10am to 2pm.

The free event will be an informative and interactive day suitable for all ages, Horizons community engagement adviser Christina Haynes says.

“The community will have the opportunity to learn more about New Zealand’s native flora and fauna with displays including information about some of our lesser known animals like bats, tuatara, lizards and fish,” she says.

“A huge part of protecting our native biodiversity is managing introduced pest plants and animals. The theme for conservation week this year is to take action for nature, so this event will provide opportunities to learn about how you can help make a difference in your own backyard.”

Visitors will be able to learn how to make ruru (morepork) boxes from Te Ao Turoa Environmental Centre representatives and build rat trap boxes.

The event is also supported by the Department of Conservation and Rangitāne o Manawatū.

DoC and Horizons have donated supplies and traps for the community to build up to 100 rat boxes to take home.

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to host the event in a facility such as Wildbase, which is all about helping to conserve some of our native species,” Haynes says.

Wildbase Recovery Centre education and programmes officer Brittany Adams says people will be able to learn what to do if they find an injured or baby bird.

“We’re also looking forward to being able to share some more information about our resident birds and what makes them so special,” she says.

There will be four 30-minute tours of the centre starting from 10.30am, which can be booked on the day at the front entrance.







