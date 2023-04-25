William McElwee (left) as the Pirate King and one of his henchmen (Richard Dean) plot their next move, oblivious of the attentions of Major-General Stanley's wards.

William McElwee (left) as the Pirate King and one of his henchmen (Richard Dean) plot their next move, oblivious of the attentions of Major-General Stanley's wards.

In Wellington Comic Opera’s new production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance courage, duty and honour are equally lampooned and championed.

“Light-hearted adventure filled with swagger and charm is armed to the teeth with breath-taking wordplay, and laden with tongue-twisting treasures,” production manager Ian Graham says.

Pirates! comes to Palmerston North on May 14.

Wellington Comic Opera and its parent Wellington G&S Society have performed regularly in Palmerston North since 2005, most recently in Trial by Jury in 2020.

Delayed three times by Covid-19, Pirates! features emerging and experienced performers William McElwee (Pirate King), Brent Alcock (Samuel), Matilda Wickbom (Mabel), Peter Liley (Frederick), Shirley Kauter (Ruth), Sinead Keane (Edith) and David Cox (Major-General Stanley).

Starting with a day at the beach corporate pirates cross swords with spirited young women accompanied by their guardian, Major General Stanley and, rather more successfully, with a troupe of baffled policemen. Romance, as well as wit, is in the air, together with tortuous legal wrangling, sparkling music and catchy songs.

Wellington Comic Opera aims to create musical shows with contemporary appeal and a New Zealand connection, while retaining the spirit of the original works from which they are drawn, Graham says.

Director Alison Hodge and musical director Michael Vinten have shifted Pirates! from the Edwardian era to the mid-20th century and have departed from tradition to present 90 minutes of wit and sparkle with all those favourite characters in a refreshed and more immediate setting.

The production is inspired by the great British seaside. Knotted hankies and rolled-up trousers, deck chairs and sunburn, and an icecream dropped in the sand. The setting evokes a gentler time when the British seaside was in its heyday.

The Details

What: Pirates!

When: Sunday, May 14, 2pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue



