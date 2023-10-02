Wellington band Rag Poets is performing in Palmerston North this weekend.

Wellington band Rag Poets is performing in Palmerston North this weekend.

Wellington band Rag Poets will return to the Bent Horseshoe’s venue in the Hokowhitu Bowling Club this weekend.

The band features Carl Evensen on vocals, percussion bass player Clinton Brown, Rob Clarkson on drums, Alan Norman playing the accordion and 12-string guitar, and Gary Creary on guitar.

The members have played in bands that include Fourmyula and Rocking Horse, with some of the members playing alongside country band The Warratahs.

Rag Poets play a range of hits from the 60s and 70s as well as new material they’ve written. They also play covers from John Prine, Boz Scaggs and Neil Young.

The Details

What: Rag Poets live performance

When: Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm start

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club, 279 Albert St, Palmerston North

Cost: $30 cash-only door sales