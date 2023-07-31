Waka Kotahi says since 2013, there have been 61 crashes between Palmerston North and Longburn. Photo / Judith Lacy

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is consulting on proposed safer speed limits through Longburn and between Longburn and Palmerston North.

Since 2013 there have been 61 crashes on State Highway 56 from Ngaire St South on the south side of Longburn to the Mangaone Stream Bridge at Pioneer Highway. Four people died and six have been seriously injured.

During community engagement last year, it became clear people felt the speeds through Longburn and to Palmerston North are too high, Waka Kotahi Central North Island director of regional relationships Linda Stewart says.

The speed limit through Longburn is 70km/h and it is 100km/h from northeast of Longburn to Palmerston North.

“The feedback we have received from the community and stakeholders so far has been incredibly valuable, and has helped shape the proposed speeds,” Stewart says.

Waka Kotahi proposes a 50km/h speed limit through Longburn and 80km/h to Palmerston North.

“We want to make SH56 safer for everyone who uses it. Most crashes are caused by a number of factors, but even when speed is not the cause of a crash, it most likely determines the severity of injury, or whether people are tragically killed,” she says.

Palmerston North City Council chief planning officer David Murphy welcomes the review given the planned growth and housing development for this part of the city.

Feedback is due by August 21. Stewart says it will be considered alongside existing information such as technical assessments before any changes are made.

More information on the proposals and how to provide feedback is at nzta.govt.nz/projects.