Wacky Water Day returns to Palmerston North's Roslyn on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Wai, water, aqua or H₂O. Whatever you call the liquid, there will be plenty at Wacky Water Day on Saturday.

Everything at the family day at Palmerston North’s Skoglund Park is free, including entry to Freyberg Community Pool.

The annual event is hosted by Reach (Roslyn Education and Community Health) with the first held in 2017.

There will be water slides, foam cannon, water pistol fight, bouncy castles and a sausage sizzle.

The House Next Door Community Centre will provide refreshments and Sport Manawatū games, while the mobile library will be parked up.

Reach chairwoman Susan Baty has seen the stress evaporate from parents’ faces when they realise everything is free.

She remembers one family with five children who told her it was the first time they could do something as a family because it was free.

Bunnings sponsors the sausage sizzle providing the food and staff. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without Bunnings.”

Youthline also provides volunteers for the sizzle.

Baty is seeking more volunteers for a couple of hours on Saturday for various roles. Email susan.bookworm@yahoo.co.nz.

She became involved with Reach when she was a Papaioea ward city councillor and has been chairwoman for 10 years.

A committee member who wanted a community event around water came up with the Wacky Water Day concept.

The event is alcohol, smoke and vape-free.

The Details

What: Wacky Water Day

When: Saturday, February 17, 12-4pm

Where: Skoglund Park, Thames St

Entry: Free

