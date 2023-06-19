An NZDF veteran discusses support options at a Veterans' Affairs forum

A one-stop-shop of services for veterans is coming to Palmerston North. Veterans’ Affairs is putting the call out for serving and former personnel with qualifying service to visit its forum on Tuesday 27 June.

It’s an opportunity for veterans to discuss their needs with someone face-to-face, learn more about their entitlements and set up or change any support they require.

“As a unit of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service,” Acting Head of Veterans’ Affairs Marti Eller said.

“We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the Defence Force, to come and discover what’s available for them. Family and whānau are also welcome to attend.”

Veterans will be able to meet representatives from a range of organisations including the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association, Patriots Defence Force Motorcycle Club, Ministry of Social Development and the NZDF Force Financial Hub.

If a veteran would like to speak with a Veterans’ Affairs case manager, it’s recommended they register before the event.

- Supplied by Defence Public Affairs



