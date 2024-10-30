Toshiro Bradder, 11, managed to keep up two balloons in helping set the unofficial keepy-uppy world record.

Keepy-uppy was a quirky activity that everyone has done at some stage of their life. It simply involved keeping a balloon or ball off the ground for one minute.

Kindergartens, schools, workplaces and retirement homes in Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua districts were encouraged to participate. More than 50 organisations signed up and were given balls and balloons.

Students from Roslyn School in Palmerston North were bused to Central Energy Trust Arena Manawatū for a mass keepy-uppy gathering there. When the clock struck 1pm, the basketball stadium was a hive of activity, with balloons and balls everywhere.

Palmerston North police constables Zac Husband and Jacob Talumepa were part of the unofficial keepy-uppy world record.

Lecomte said it would take a few days to pool together exactly many people were involved, although a conservative estimate was 2000 people. The “official” world record as it stands was set in Queensland, Australia, in June this year – 702 people.

“We smashed it,” she said.

Sport Manawatū had organised the keepy-uppy world record attempt as part of Play Week this week. It planned to pool pics and videos taken from the different venues and share them with participants.

NZ Play Week was now in its 4th year and encouraged play and activity, recognising its importance in maintaining mental, physical, emotional and physical wellbeing. Eco-friendly balloons, made from plant products, were used in the keepy-uppy attempt.

Jacob Pickford, 10, chases after his balloon during the unofficial world record attempt.

The annual Guinness Book Of Records was first published in 1955, and is now published in 100 countries and 40 languages. It has more than 65,000 records on file, like the longest time spent balancing on one foot, to more bizarre record feats, like the heaviest weight lifted by a human tongue.



