UCOL offers taster workshops for hospitality students

UCOL hospitality lecturer Niels Huibers demonstrates how to make a lemon, lime and bitters mocktail at a taster workshop for potential students.

Wedges or wagon wheels? And when you've decided on your choice of lemon slice, where do you put the citrus?

Why would you use a something that goes on railway tracks when making a mocktail?

UCOL's hospitality lecturers opened the doors of their kitchen, restaurant and bar this week to give potential students a taste of the industry.

Hospitality lecturer Niels Huibers demonstrated how to make a lemon, lime and bitters mocktail before visitors had a go themselves.

He explained the bar staple is served in a Collins glass and the lemon slices should be placed close to the straw so customers can smell the scent as they drink.

Bitters is a tasty flavouring agent that has been around for nearly 200 years.

Bar spoons are super-long spoons and in the hospitality world Jiggers are cocktail measuring cups.

Jayden Lockwood completed the New Zealand certificate in food and beverage service (level 3) at UCOL last year.

After being made redundant from a cafe job at the beginning of 2020 he thought he would give the course a go.

He learnt about different styles of drinks, bar work, customer service and coffee making. Then there was getting his head around menu styles such as table d'hote and degustation.

Jayden said he would recommend the course as it gave him the chance to part of a real restaurant and learn how it works. This year he will return to UCOL to study baking.

Niels told the Guardian it is important for hospitality workers to have a qualification as it provides them the basic skillset required for the industry and increases their chances of getting a job.

UCOL's training restaurant, Ambitions, provides a live environment similar to apprentice-style learning.



"We train them for it, we prepare them for it and then they do it," Niels says.

"We have developed the programme in such a way that's it is very much orientated to learning the key skills needed, basics required in the industry, so literally we warm the students up to work in the industry."

Over the past year, Niels has noticed a considerable number of approaches from companies and organisations seeking students to work at one-off events, such as weddings, functions and sports games.

"There's definitely a demand for staff, for students."

Niels said the hospitality industry is for anyone who is interested in looking after people and caring for them.

"Hospitality is very varied, it's not just a restaurant. It's cafes, hotels, motels."

Other UCOL taster workshops this week included play-based learning, braiding, metal turning and an insight into a sparky's life.