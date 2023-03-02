Megan Whitehead will compete at the New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship in Palmerston North.

Megan Whitehead will compete at the New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship in Palmerston North.

Two world-record-holders for sheep shearing will go head-to-head at the New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship (Te Tātāwhāinga Kuti Hipi Hohoro O Aotearoa).

Sacha Bond, from Woodville, and Megan Whitehead, from Gore, will face off at the event during the New Zealand Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North later this month.

Sacha is no stranger to success, having recently smashed the previous solo women’s eight-hour strong wool world record, shearing 601 lambs.

Megan is also successful in the scene. She recently broke the women’s solo nine-hour strong wool lamb world record with 661.

Sir David Fagan, a New Zealand sheep shearer who has won the New Zealand Golden Shears contest a number of times, says to be eligible to compete in the New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship, athletes had to participate in speed-shear and shearing competitions week in and week out throughout the country, throughout the season.

“It’s great to see these two talented women, Megan Whitehead and Sacha Bond, taking part in the Norwood New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship. Both have proven themselves on the international stage, and it will be a thrilling showdown between the two.”

The men’s competition features Jack Fagan, the current men’s solo eight-hour strong wool shearing record-holder, shearing 754, and back-to-back winner of the NZ Speed Shear Championship.

Alongside him is Digger Balme from Ōtorohanga, now in his 37th season of open-class competition.

Digger is also the back-to-back second-place-holder in the New Zealand Speed Shear Championship.

Joining them are Leon Samuels from Invercargill, Lionel Taumata from Gore, Jimmy Samuels from Marton, Brett Roberts from Mataura, Jack Fagan from Te Kūiti, Paerata Abraham and David Gordon from Masterton, Hemi Braddick from Eketāhuna, and Toa Henderson from Kaiwaka.

The Details:

What: New Zealand Speed Shearing Championship (Te Tātāwhāinga Kuti Hipi Hohoro O Aotearoa)

When: Sunday, March 12, 2pm-4pm

Where: The Square, Palmerston North



