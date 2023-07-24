Flautist Ingrid Culliford (left), Roy Tankersley (piano), and Yuri Park (violin) are Trio d’Iry.

The next programme in the Globe Sunday Matinee series is by a trio of flute, violin and piano.

Trio d’Iry has been formed out of the Baroque Tach Trio, which performed in last year’s series. The three musicians, Ingrid Culliford, Yuri Park and Roy Tankersley, will play salon music — music that is easy on the ear and suitable for relaxing on a winter’s afternoon.

Among the composers represented is Nino Rota, best known for his scores for The Godfather and for Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet. His playful trio, written in the late 1950s, is a prime example of his ability to write music that is immediately engaging.

Cesar Cui is not a name known to many concert-goers. He was by profession an officer of the Imperial Russian Army, but he discovered his heart was with music.

He became one of five Russian composers, including Borodin, Mussorgsky and Rimsky-Korsakov, who in the 1860s banded together to create a truly national Russian school of music.

Benjamin Godard was a French composer whose musical style was similar in many respects to that of Mendelssohn and Schumann, and his Three Pieces for Flute is among the most frequently played of his music.

Another French composer to be heard in the programme is Jacques Ibert, whose colourful music is represented by a piece suggesting the essence of France and then Spain.

Sir Edward Elgar’s ever-popular pair of pieces, Chanson de Nuit and Chanson de Matin, complete the programme of musical bonbons.

Yuri Park is an experienced violin performer who graduated from Sookmyung Women’s University with a Bachelor of Music in violin performance in Seoul in 1996.

She moved to Palmerston North from South Korea in 2000, and then to Auckland with her family in 2011. Last year, she moved back to Palmerston North and played as the soloist for Manawatū Sinfonia’s spring concert.

Ingrid Culliford spent many years studying and working in London as a freelance flautist. After teaching at Trinity College and the Royal Academy of Music, she returned to New Zealand in 1994. Since then, she has continued to perform widely.

Roy Tankersley completed postgraduate studies at the Guildhall School of Music in London. He has been involved in music education at secondary and tertiary levels for 40 years, performs on organ and harpsichord, and has directed various choirs.

The Details

What: Trio d’Iry

When: Sunday, July 30, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: By donation – suggested $5.