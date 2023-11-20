The Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon returns to Palmerston North on March 19.

More than 1900 tamariki from across Manawatū will be swimming, biking and running their way to the finish line at Ongley Park to receive a medal. The event kicks off with a free breakfast at the Weet-Bix Better Brekkie Breakfast tent.

Registrations for 6 to 15-year-olds are open now at tryathlon.co.nz and remain open until the day of the event, or until spaces are full.

Open to Kiwi kids of all sporting abilities, the TRYathlon helps children stay active and healthy. The series has been running since 1992.

Participants can enter as an individual or as part of a team of two to complete the age-appropriate courses.

Get those entries in, mark the big day in the calendar, and get the kids practising for a day of fun, fearlessness and trying their best.